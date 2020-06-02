Obituary – Irene Carlson

Irene Carlson

June 17, 1938

-May 25, 2020

It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of Irene Carlson, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, neighbour, and friend, on May 25, 2020 at the J.B. Wood Continuing Care Facility in High Prairie at the age of 81 years.



She was born on June 17, 1938 and spent her life in High Prairie, working on the farm.



Irene was a loving, hard-working, and optimistic person who touched the hearts of all who had the privilege to know her. Anyone who knew Irene would know she is as strong as she is kind, her spunky attitude and sense of humour emulated her heart of gold and shining attitude.



After Irene graduated high school in 1956, she went on to continue her studies at The Senate of Alberta College where she received a diploma in Secretarial studies in 1958. She worked at the Fish and Wildlife Office in Edmonton, until she married the love of her life, Arne Carlson in 1961. The two spent countless hours working together on the farm, where they had a beautiful garden filled with all sorts of vegetables and fruits.



Irene found her true calling in being a mother, and eventually a grandmother. She cherished her children and grandchildren and loved them deeply.



When asked what the three most important things in her life were, she said, “My marriage, my children, and my grandchildren.”



This love went both ways, her family cherished her greatly; her grandkids would even fake sick from school so they could spend time with their grandma. She was always supportive of whatever adventures her family would encounter, and all her friends knew of each of their accomplishments. To say Irene was proud of her family, would be an understatement.



She worked hard on the farm, consisting of early mornings and late nights working with her husband; however, she never missed a Friday night dance with Arne, the two would dance all night, particularly enjoying the polka. Among her love for dancing, Irene was also passionate about gardening. She grew beautiful flowers and worked hard to make her garden look spectacular. She specifically enjoyed petunias, pansies, and fresh-cut roses.



Irene was also an incredible cook and baker; her family would call her with baking questions even in her last days with us. She will forever be known for her authentic Slovakian cooking and the sweet treats she baked so effortlessly; it also must be noted – she never measured a thing [even the shot of Godiva she would take with her granddaughters].



Irene is predeceased by: her parents, John and Eva Supolik; her sisters, Mary Hedrich [Edward], Margaret Gyrkuliak [Marshall], and Emily Supolik; and her brother, Joe Supolik [Dorothy].



She is survived by: her husband of 59 years, Arne Carlson; her children, Brent Carlson, Trevor Carlson [Kelly], and Tracy Keay [Dale]; and her grandchildren; Haley Carlson, Kendall Carlson, Janelle Carlson, Aly Keay, and Chloe Keay; and countless other family and friends whom she loved deeply.



The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the entire staff of the J.B. Woods Continuing Care facility and the Acute Care facility at the High Prairie Hospital, for providing Irene with a great level of care over the last seven years of her life. Irene would often talk of how amazing the countless nurses, healthcare aides, housekeepers, and other employees were, and she talked of them as if they were her own family.



Irene, or better known as mom, or grandma; you will be greatly missed, we love you dearly, and look forward to one day when we will meet again. Rest peacefully, our sweet angel.



In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask you to complete an act of kindness to honour Irene’s legacy.