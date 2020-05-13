Obituary – HP’s last chief of police passes away at 100

Charles E. Buchta

Oct. 28, 1919

– May 5, 2020

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Charles Edward Buchta at the age of 100 years, six months.



Charles was a long-time resident of High Prairie and was the last Chief of Police of the High Prairie Municipal Police Force.



He passed peacefully at home with his family by his side.



Charles loved people and laughter. A gentle man, he touched friends and family with his incredible generosity of spirit, sense of integrity and loving kindness. To those who knew him and loved him, his memory will never grow old. His accomplishments in life were many and he left this world a little better for having lived in it. He was a Word War II five-year Veteran, a chief of police, a civil servant, a farmer and an entrepreneur.



He lives with us in memory and will for evermore.



He is fondly remembered and sadly missed by: his loving wife, Maria, of 62 years; his daughter-in-law, Joan Buchta; his daughter, Allyson Gale Howe; his son, Glen [Shiela] Buchta; five grandchildren including Allyson Paige-Mary Howe, Angela [Shawn] English, Matt [Melanie] Buchta, Nicole [Ryan] Hareuther, and Jordan [Danielle] Buchta; and six great grandchildren including Markus English, Abbey English, Alex Buchta, Seth Buchta, Miles Hareuther and Caleb Hareuther.



Charles was predeceased by his eldest son, Douglas Buchta.



Charles has requested that there be no memorial or funeral service.



Cremation took place on Monday, May 11, 2020 by Arbor Memorial Services at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Edmonton, AB.



Those wishing to donate to charity in memory of Charles may send their donations to:

The W.W. Cross Cancer Institute,

11560 University

Avenue, Edmonton, AB.

T6G 1Z2.