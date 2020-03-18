Obituary – Hazel Backs

Hazel Backs

On Dec. 19, 2019, Hazel Lorraine Backs (Bodell], loving mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away from COPD, in Grande Prairie ICU at the age of 74 years.



Born to Eva Pearl Miles and Francis William Bodell in Calgary, on April 20, 1945, Hazel was the middle child with other siblings Frank, Mary Ellen, and Jim. Hazel grew up on a farm near Mossleigh.



She married Marinus Adrianus [Rienie] Backs in October 1964. Then, in 1973, Hazel and Rienie bought homestead land and moved from Calgary to a farm near High Prairie with sons Randy, Kevin and Darrin. There they farmed grain and sheep until Rienie’s passing in 1992.



Hazel graduated Secretarial Arts from Northern Lakes College in 1986 and went on to co-own CC’s Coffee House with Charlene Johansson, after buying Connie Johansson’s share of the business. She was also a chocolatier with niece, Rita Backs, and offered their confections at CC’s as well.



Hazel was known for her culinary skills and her passion for gardening and photography. She could often be found lining up the perfect shot of the sunset, framed by the plentiful flowers in her front yard. Sharp, witty, and kind, she could be counted on for excellent advice, served with a hot cup of tea.



Hazel is survived by: her brothers, Frank and Jim Bodell; sons, Randy [Karen] Backs; Kevin [Amanda] Backs; and Darrin Backs; seven grandchildren; and many friends and loved ones.



A celebration of life will be held at Triangle Hall, eight miles west of High Prairie, on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 12-4:30 p.m.



Hazel loved bright colours, particularly peach and coral, and requested that no black or somber colours be worn to mourn her.