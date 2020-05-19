Obituary – Harold Noel Bellerose

Harold Bellerose

Dec. 23, 1936

April 29, 2020

Loving husband and father, Harold Noel Bellerose, 83, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home in Edmonton.



Harold was born December 23, 1936 to Charles and Bernadette [Laboucan] Bellerose in Cork, AB, the youngest of 13 children. He moved to East Prairie at the tender age of three years old with his family.



He met his beautiful bride and wife of 60 years, Darlene [Smith] Bellerose, in East Prairie and they were later married in Edmonton.



Harold was a hard-working man whose career included working on the rigs, bus driver, teaching carpentry, truck driver and local politician.



His passions were playing in his band for all the community celebrations, such as weddings, anniversaries and rodeos.



His favourite sport was hockey of any level and he was a coach for his boys in minor hockey. He was a talented carpenter who built all his family homes on his farm where he loved raising horses.



Harold will be fondly remembered: by his wife Darlene; his sister, Teresa; brothers George and John; daughter Velma and her children Jarrod [Paige], Shylynn and Hannah; son Todd and his children Delaney, Nicolas and Hunter: son Harold [Diane] and their children Cody, Luke and Cort; son Hank and his children Dustin and Aaron; son Clint and his children Lara and Seth; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Harold was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen, Lee and Irvina; brothers Lawrence, Edgar, Felix, Leonard, Oscar and stillborn sibling; sons, Marvin and a stillborn son.



There was always bright smile on his face and anyone who knew him personally knew that he loved to tease and create nicknames for his favourites. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.



The family is especially grateful to Father Jim, Palliative Home Care and Trinity Funeral Home.