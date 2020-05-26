Obituary – Gerald Abe Doerksen

On Tuesday, May 5, 2020 Gerald Abe Doerksen, of Kinuso, passed away at the age of 84 years.



He will be forever remembered by: his wife of 58 years, Dianne; his son, Dean; his daughter, Tracy; his six grandchildren, Amanda [TJ], Andy, Reagan [Ryley], Emma, Gavin [Angela], and Madison; and his six great-grandchildren, Phoenix, Hailey, Easton, Kenzie, Leila and Harper; his sisters, Evelyn and Julie; and his brother, Ray.



He predeceased by: his daughter, Debbie, on March 24, 2018; his sisters, Laurine and Alvera; and brother-in-laws Elmer, Jack, Francis, Ron and Gary.



There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.