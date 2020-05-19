Obituary – Elizabeth Anne Reade

Elizabeth Reade

Nov. 24, 1939

May 1, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth Anne Reade on May 1, 2020, at the age of 80 years.



Beth was born on Nov. 24, 1939 in the High Prairie Hospital to Tom and Edith Davies.



She started working at the High Prairie Hospital when she was 13 years old after school, evenings and on weekends until she married Brian Reade in 1958.



They had two sons: Gary and Darcy.



Beth worked at Boyt’s Store for many years, then at the Rexall Drug Store until she retired.



Beth leaves to mourn her sons: Gary and Darcy [Karoline]; granddaughter Katrina; her sisters, Eva, Dorothy and Norma [John]; brother Wayne [Diane]; and half-brother Brian [Joanne]; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews; sister- in-law Linda; and two aunts, Olivia and Marj.



She was predeceased by her parents, and brothers Arnold and Allen.



Beth was a wonderful lady and will be sadly missed by all her family and all who knew her in High Prairie.



In keeping with her wishes there will be no funeral service held.



A special thank you to Dr. Robin Laughlin, nurses and staff at the hospital.