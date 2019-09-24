Obituary – Elaine Jones

Elaine Jones Nov. 25, 1939 – Sept. 14, 2019

Elaine Beatrice Jones [nee Gunning], born Nov. 25, 1939 in Hardingstone, Northhampton UK passed away Sept. 14, 2019 in Olds, Alta.



She is survived by her husband Arnold Jones of Olds, Alberta and her six children: Michael of High Prairie, Mark [Tanya] of Red Deer, George [Angie] of Black Diamond, Bruce [Margaret] of Rocky Mountain House, Cathy [Brent] Duncanson of Airdrie, and Chris of Red Deer; 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, nine siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.



Elaine was predeceased by her sister Marion; daughter-in-law Leslie Jones and grandsons Aaron and Avery Jones.



Memorial tributes may be made directly to the Alzheimer Society or Alberta Cancer Foundation.