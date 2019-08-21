Obituary – Donald Ernest Fevang

Donald Ernest Fevang November 16, 1927 to July 16, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dad, Donald E. Fevang in High Prairie on July 16, 2019 at the age of 91.



Donald is survived by his children Gordon, Bill, Fern (Mike) Ochran, grandchildren Michael, Kate, Marie, Corbin, and his sister Janet Fevang.



A memorial service will be held for Donald on November 16, 2019 at the Legion Hall at 2:00 PM in High Prairie, Alberta.