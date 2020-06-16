Obituary – Don Lorencz

Don Lorencz

June 12, 1946

June 5, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Don Lorencz on June 5, 2020, at the age of 73 years in West Kelowna, B.C.



Don passed away quietly with his wife at his side.



Don was survived by: his wife, Sally; grandson Danyon; brother Ernie [Darlene] Lorencz; sisters Bev and Veronica Lorencz; and Ina [Gary] Buchinskas.



Don was predeceased by: his father Nick; mother Iona; son Dez; stepson Mark Ragan; and brothers Michael, Stuart and Thomas.



Don served the Town of High Prairie as a town councillor as well as mayor. While Don had many different ventures in his life, he treasured those times serving High Prairie.



In his later years, Don moved to West Kelowna where he enjoyed a quiet life with Sally and his many friends, often stopping by for an almost-guaranteed [sometimes hotly-debated] discussion on politics.



At Don’s request there will be no services; however, his family asks that you hug your loved ones a little extra-tightly to honour Don’s memory.