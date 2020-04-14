Obituary – Denise [Dee] Winnicky

Denise Winnicky

On March 29, 2020 our beloved mom, grandee and wife, passed away peacefully at home, enveloped in the love of her family, after her second battle with cancer.



She will forever be missed by: her husband of 54 years, Roger; daughters Kim, Jodi [Owen Lewis], Kari [Mike Hussey]; and her 10 grandchildren Hailey, Keaton, Jared, Cole, Bennett, Ethan, Sydney, Camryn, Jay, and Brooke.



Also left to mourn are: siblings Bud [Julie], Yvonne, Bob [Joanne], and Bill [Cheryl], and numerous nieces and nephews.



Dee was predeceased by her mom and dad, Evelyn and Max Vanderaegen, and her infant sister, Evelyn Yvonne Marie.



Dee worked many years as a registered nurse in High Prairie, Peace River and Grande Prairie but was a natural caregiver her entire life to those who knew her as mom, mama Dee, grandee or friend. She always had the perfect size Band-Aid for any situation, the right ointment for a scraped knee, and the needle ready to remove a sliver.



Grandee was never seen without a smile, unless her daughters were trying to convince her to do something that wasn’t her idea. Her eyes spoke volumes, either sparkling with excitement, twinkling mischievously or rolling with exasperation.



Grandee loved to be surrounded by family, and we were fortunate that visiting her meant going to one of her favourite places depending on the season: winter in Maui, spring in Grande Prairie, summer at Shaw’s Point, and fall at the farm.



Family was the most important thing in Grandee’s life, and parts of her unforgettable character will live on in her daughters, grandchildren, and future generations. The girls of the family seem to have inherited her stubborn nature and brutal honesty, while the boys exhibit her quick wit and sarcasm.



With her attention to detail, she was able to sew or knit just about any article of clothing, create the best comfort food in the kitchen and could always be counted on to lend from one of her numerous closets as her sense of fashion from every era was second to none.



There are many lessons that will most certainly be learned from our years with Grandee: there is always room for ice cream no matter the time of day or how hungry you are; every recipe needs extra butter, even if it calls for none; when going on vacation, there’s no such thing as overpacking. Finally, the key to a happy life is to play the “occasional” game of FreeCell, ensure everyone knows you get to put in the last piece of the puzzle, and most importantly, to surround yourself with the people you love.



Due to gathering restrictions, a private family service will be held to honour and remember the wonderful life of this remarkable woman.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Grande Prairie, 10404 102 St., Grande Prairie, AB, T8V 2W3.