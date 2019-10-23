Obituary – Alice Hubar

Alice Hubar

March 13, 1938 – Sept. 15, 2019

Eulogy by grandson Michael Jahnert:



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for being here today. My name is Michael Jahnert and I am the grandson of Alice Hubar and I am here to commemorate my Baba today.



Baba was born on March 13, 1938 in High Prairie. She was the youngest and only daughter of Mike and Annie Porisky and sister to Tony and Carson. She was predeceased by brother Walter, and so very recently her brother Russell.



The Porisky family lived in the Gilwood area for the first few years of Baba’s life at which time they moved to the farm southeast of High Prairie. From there, Baba attended school in High Prairie until she graduated in 1956.



After high school, Baba’s opportunities included living in Edmonton, working as a telephone operator for Alberta Government Telephones. In the spring of 1957, she returned to High Prairie where she was employed by the Royal Bank while living in a one-room apartment across the street above the Mercantile store. It was at this time that Baba met Gigi.



Baba and Gigi were married on July 3, 1959 and made their home on a farm north of High Prairie. A year later my mom Jeanne was born with Uncle Ken to follow a year after that. In October 1964 they moved into Sam and Paulina Hubar’s farmhouse where they stayed until their retirement. My Aunt Cathy was born the following year in 1965.



As the children of Baba and Gigi grew up and became involved in different activities, Baba contributed much of her time to these organizations including hockey, chairman of the carnival for the figure skating club, on the executive of the Ukrainian Dance Club, president of the Dolphins swim club, and helped out in judging science fair projects at the school. Baba was active in helping organize the weekly curling draws for the Farmer’s Curling League which the family attended. She was a very busy lady.



Once the kids grew older and went on their own, Baba’s involvement in helping out around the community did not stop. She helped out in the kitchen during the Elks Pro Rodeo, volunteered to help out at bingos for many different organizations, played a very active role in creating the local history book, helped out with Breast Cancer screening events, assisted the returning officer during elections, and even made perogies and cabbage rolls plus other baking with Jeanne for local Farmers Markets. Yes, she was a very busy lady – but these are things she thrived on.



Among all that, Baba always had a big garden. The basement and freezer were always filled with potatoes and canning and vegetables. A crock of cabbage would sit for days fermenting in the porch to make delicious sauerkraut.



During spring seeding and harvest on the farm, Baba prepared and drove dinners and suppers out to the fields.



She also loved animals and there were always dogs, cats and the other farm animals around that she cared for and attended to.



With all that Baba did, her house was always open to company. Family members and friends alike were welcome into her home. Many great memories were created when nieces and nephews came to spend summers at the farm, not to mention all the Easters and Christmases where family came to gather around a big table of delicious food that Baba put whole heart into. No one ever went away hungry.



On July 3, 1995 Baba and Gigi’s first grandchild, Tyler, was born on their anniversary. Michael, Brendan and Makayla followed adding to the family that would be welcomed into Baba’s home. Christmases were always exciting for the grandchildren because they loved gathering with the family at Baba’s house.



Baba lived at home until 2012 when Gigi passed away. She then moved into the Pleasantview Lodge. In September 2016 she moved into the J.B. Wood Nursing Home during which time her first great-grandchild, Mason, was born on June 14, 2017, which was a great delight to Baba.



In looking back, Baba’s life was so very full. I think if God would have given her the time and ability, she would have continued to serve and do more of the wonderful things she did all her life.



Baba, there was no one like you, you will be missed.



A service was held in High Prairie, at the Chapel of Memories on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.



If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation as expressions of sympathy.



The family of Alice would like to express their gratitude to:

the staff of J.B. Wood Nursing Home and Dr. Magda Du Toit for the care you provided mom during her stay.

Thank you to Elaine and her staff of the Chapel of Memories that helped and guided the family through this difficult time with kind words and understanding, so very appreciated.

Henri Lambert, thank you for officiating the service.

To Alicemary Olansky and the ladies, thank you for the lunch served after the funeral.

Thank you for everyone’s thoughts, prayers, cards and messages, so very much appreciated.