Obituary – Adrien Larose

Adrien Larose April 6, 1925 – Sept. 3, 2019

On Sept. 3, 2019, Adrien Larose passed away in Falher surrounded by his loving family.



Adrien was born in St. Henri Levis, Quebec on April 6, 1925 to the proud parents, Pierre and Anney Larose.



When Adrien was four years old, his father Pierre, moved his family of nine to McCord, Sask. where they purchased a farm. Pierre and Anney had six more children in Saskatchewan. Adrien did his schooling up to Grade 7, then stopped to help his father on the farm.



While single, he worked across Canada from Northern Ontario running a team of horses for logging, to the coast of B.C for sawmills, working for farmers in the Dakotas [North and South] in the U.S.



One winter while working away, he saw that other workers never got letters or phone calls like he did from loved ones and that was when he decided in his mind that he was not going to be lonely like them and would find a wife and build a family. He did find the love of his life and after a short courtship, he was engaged and married within four months to Madeleine Cyrenne in a double wedding with his sister, Noella, and Elphege Labbe.



At that time he was a young farmer in the McCord area and he and mom started their family there. They had six children and when Madeleine was pregnant with their seventh child they decided to move to Falher, where he had purchased the local pool hall.



To increase his income for his growing family, Madeleine took over the care of the pool hall and Adrien worked out in the Northwest Territories and the Yukon where he took his three oldest boys from time to time to also work. After working out of town for so long, he got tired of being away from his family and found work in Falher, working as a carpenter’s helper to build the Villa Beausejour and Club Allouette, then worked at the Falher Alfalfa plant. His last job was as the custodian for the Routhier School.



After his retirement at the age of 65, he always had a love for the farm so in the spring and fall he’d go work for Terry Chaibos and other farmers. He did this until his early 80s.



We have always been in awe of his excellent memory. He could talk about almost anything that happened in his life and remember the date or places things happened.



He was very fond of the stories he recollected throughout his childhood, places he’d been or worked for.



He was proud of the fact that he rode his bike and golfed into his late 70s and still drove with his driver’s license until his passing at the age of 94. Everyone couldn’t believe his age at anytime as he always looked so much younger.



Both Madeleine and Adrien loved to dance throughout the years, enjoyed curling, playing cards, going to bingo and the casinos [where they both had quite a bit of luck] and in the fall he was an avid hunter.



Once the children were all grown up, they started traveling and loved that time together. In December 2006, Adrien lost the love of his life, Madeleine.



Later on, he found a companion in Yvonne and continued his love of dance and travel with her. They both moved to the Villa Beausejour in 2008, where they lived across from each other. He really enjoyed living at the Villa. He enjoyed the musicians brought in, the outings provided and the many activities he took part in.



Dad, you were loved by so many. We are proud of your strength and courage. We will miss hearing your stories and adventures and will miss you greatly. Like you told mom, “See you in Heaven.”



Adrien was predeceased by: his wife Madeleine; daughter, Aline Marie; daughter-in-law, Fern Larose; parents Pierre and Anney Larose; brothers Jules, Arthur and Henri; sisters Rose Alda, Florida, Marie Anna, Lucienne, Irene, Noella and Pauline.



He will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Mike of St. Albert, Gerry [Claire] of Kelowna, B.C., Robert [Suzanne] of Falkland, B.C., Ed of Falher; daughters Helene [Ken] Dalpe of Devon, Rita [Reg] Loiseau of Falher, Doris [Roger] Remillard of Falher; brother Jean Paul [Bernie] of Medicine Hat; sisters Fernande Larose of Ponteix, Sask., Julie [Arnold] Goodwin of Prince Albert, Sask., Alice [Michael] Hawryluk of Waskesiu Lake, Sask.; 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; his companion, Yvonne Gaucher, as well as numerus other family and friends.



A Memorial Mass was held from Ste. Anne Parish in Falher on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.



If friends so desire, donations may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation of Alberta and/or the Lung Association of Alberta as expressions of sympathy.



We, the family of Adrien Larose, would like to thank family and friends for their support and comforting expressions of sympathy during our time of loss. Thank you to Msgr. Charles Lavoie, Deacon Reg Bouchard, Ernest and Rolande Johnson, Knights of Columbus Honor Guard and all those who were a part of the mass. It was beautiful and very touching. Teresa McLeod and Rémi Tardif of the Chapel of Memories, you helped us through a difficult time with compassion and understanding. Thank you to the ladies who served us lunch after the funeral and to those who sent food, flowers, cards, telephone messages etc. Thank you to Rene and Rhonda Desaulniers and Denis and Viv Simard for helping us with accommodations. It was all greatly appreciated and we are truly grateful for everyone’s thoughts, prayers and acts of kindness.



– Sincerely,

The Larose Family.



Funeral arrangements under the direction of Chapel of Memories Funeral Homes & Crematorium Peace River.