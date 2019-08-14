Nygaard wins Green Party nomination

Peter Nygaard

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peter Nygaard of Joussard is the candidate for the Green Party for Peace River – Westlock in the federal election Oct. 21.



He won the nomination with 67 per cent of the membership vote, says a news release dated Aug. 3.



“I am honoured to be given the chance to work hard for you,” Nygaard says.



“I want this riding to have an economically stable future despite environmental instability.”



Jobs are also his priority.



“Diversifying the economy in a sustainable way will help us secure our future in the changing global markets,” Nygaard says.



“We can have a happy, healthy population that works fewer hours for more income.”



People would be able to devote more time to being with family and friends, in turn, creating stronger, more resilient communities, he adds.



“Together we can overcome the gargantuan obstacles before us,” Nygaard says.



“The time has come to rise up and cry out for all hands on deck.”



Owner of a plumbing and gas fitting company, Nygaard looks for the opportunity to strengthen the economy for the working class.



He believes that a cut in income tax and payroll tax will mean that middle- and lower-class families will take home more money and small business owners will have more incentive to hire employees.



“I’m reluctant to hire people because it costs the business so much and the possibility of running a profit is a gamble,” Nygaard says.



A married father of two, he is a member of Onion Lake Cree Nation, a world traveller and author and a bicycle enthusiast.



Nygaard plans to cycle around the riding, an estimated distance of 500 km, to engage with voters.



Party Leader Elizabeth May welcomes him on board.



“I am very pleased to have Peter Nygaard join our team as the Green Party of Canada candidate for Peace River-Westlock,” May says.



“Mr. Nygaard brings forward a breadth of qualifications that will help him represent his constituents when he is elected as a Member of Parliament.”