Numbers re-adjusted; the HP region has 5 COVID-19 cases

March 29

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The number of COVID-19 cases in the High Prairie region remains at five.

Statistics from Alberta Health Services released March 29 were contrary to the March 28 report which had the cases at six.

Following are the numbers of cases nearby including High Prairie:

8 – Peace River

6 – Falher

5 – High Prairie

2 – Barrhead

2 – Slave Lake

1 – Grande Prairie

1 – High Level

1 – Valleyview

1 – Westlock

The North Zone, which encompasses Falher and most of geographic Alberta, has 45 cases3.

In all, 661 cases have been confirmed in Alberta.