NPHL organizes for 2019-20 season

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Falher Pirates and High Prairie Regals continue to meet to prepare for the coming NPHL season.



The Pirates met Sept. 15-16 and will inform the league of their intentions for the season on Sept. 22, says NPHL president Jack McAvoy.



“We’re not sure if we will have a team,” said Pirates president Gil Desharnais before the meetings. “After the meetings, we’ll have a good idea on what we need and where we’re going.”



However, it appears likely the Pirates will proceed.



In High Prairie, Regals’ president Barry Sharkawi says the team will meet Sept. 25, the same day as the league.



As far as McAvoy is concerned, it is business as usual. He adds no team has informed him they are not returning.



The league agenda is the lightest in years with no new applications or changes to the league’s bylaws on the agenda.