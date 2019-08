Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A group from La Crete wanting to ice a team in the North Peace Hockey League for the 2019-20 season is all but out of options.

The NPHL advised the team Aug. 1 that their intention to join the league was denied by its member teams in a secret vote after a conference call July 30.

“Please be advised that the La Crete Senior Hockey Club’s interest in joining the NPHL has, unfortunately, been denied in a vote amongst its member clubs, wrote NPHL president Jack McAvoy to Ryan Becker, president and head coach of the team.

“As you are probably aware, travel was the concern most teams cited,” McAvoy wrote.

The NPHL officially notified its member clubs July 24 of La Crete’s intentions. Teams responded to McAvoy and there was enough interest warranted to prompt the conference call.

Becker’s proposal included a financial commitment, and a preliminary list of players, executive and coaches.

Becker writes in his letter that the NPHL would give local players an “outlet” to continue playing hockey after midget.

Obviously, the biggest hurdle to overcome was travel. La Crete is over three hours away from Manning and four from High Prairie and Grimshaw. Falher is about five hours away. Grande Prairie, Dawson Creek and Fort St. John all face 6-8-hour road trips.

The NPHL Constitution still provides an extremely unlikely possibility of La Crete to gain entry. Bylaw 3[c] states the following:

“At the request of the majority of NPHL teams [50 per cent plus one], the president shall call a special meeting. No subject shall be discussed or considered at any special meeting except that specified in the notice, unless there is unanimous agreement to do so by those teams present.”

It means La Crete can still lobby the teams, who can call the special meeting if they deem necessary. Such a letter must be written by a member club to the NPHL and, in this case, signed by at least four teams.

If the meeting is called, La Crete would need 50 per cent plus one majority of the votes cast by member teams present at the meeting. Voting by proxy is not allowed. ��36DA6A-A015-4FFB-B303-U`�B