Note Book – October 23, 2019

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Mobile mammography in SC Nov. 7-8

Women ages 50-74 years — the group most at risk of developing breast cancer — will have local access to mammography services when the Alberta Health Services Screen Test program arrives in Sucker Creek next month.

A mobile mammography trailer will be stationed at the Sucker Creek Health Centre Nov. 7-8. Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling [1-800] 667-0604.

Women can also call [780] 523-4390 to book an appointment.

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and has proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer. Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival.

Lil’ Pumpkins gathering Oct. 31

The annual Lil’ Pumpkins Halloween Party will be held at the High Prairie & District Children’s Resource Council Oct. 31.

The fun begins at 10 a.m. and continues until noon. Enjoy games and activities, crafts, a Happy Haunted Hallway, and family potluck.

Bring a healthy snack and join the fun, costumes are optional.

NLC employee receives award

Edith Mackenzie, a long-time Northern Lakes College employee, was the recipient of the 2019 Plant Engineering and Maintenance Association of Canada [PEMAC] Sergio Guy Award.

The award, presented in recognition of her high standard of excellence and service to students, instructors, and industry partners, was presented before her peers and colleagues at PEMAC’s annual MainTrain Conference, hosted in Edmonton from Sept. 16-19.

“Edith and her colleagues engage high-level instructors and support the development of their instructional skills to meet a high standard of excellence in the service they provide,” says PEMAC president Susan Lubell.

Mackenzie says the job is rewarding.

“My amazing colleagues at the college share in this success and are instrumental in this achievement,” she says.

NLC has been offering PEMAC’s Maintenance Management Professional program since 2004, and the Asset Management Professional program since 2018.

NLC introduces new program

Northern Lakes College is launching its new online Computer Network Specialist Certificate program, making it possible for rural learners anywhere to join the ever-expanding information technology sector.

With the increasing digitization of the workplace, the demand for those with expertise in networking, cybersecurity, information technology, and troubleshooting is on the rise.

“The [program] will meet demand in the region for skilled computer networking and information technology personnel,” says NLC president and CEO, Ann Everatt.

The program will provide students with the prerequisites to obtain entry-level positions in the field of information technology, and the necessary capabilities and expertise required to build, maintain, and support a fully functional small business network.

Graduates will find work as technical support, network or systems analysts, or information technology administrators.

The one-year program launches in January. All 11 of the program’s courses will be available for registration in September 2020.