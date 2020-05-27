Not without precedent:

I.D. council takes pay cut in 1993

Guy L’Heureux led the charge to decrease pay in 1993.

Editor’s note: Taking a pay cut has occurred previously in the local municipal council circle. On Oct. 6, 1993, the Improvement District No. 17 Central councillors voted unanimously to take an immediate five per cent pay cut at all meetings and their honourari- ums. Following is the story published in the Oct. 13, 1993 South Peace News.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

In keeping with economic hard times, Improvement District No. 17 Central councillors voted unanimously to take an immediate five per cent pay cut at all meetings and their honourariums.



The decision was reached at the advisory council’s meeting Oct. 6.



In making the motion to take the pay cut, Joussard Councillor Guy L’Heureux said that “as leaders of the community” they should take the cut.



He added that Albert Premier Ralph Klein had asked provincial employees to do the same and that he felt it would be appropriate for council to lead the way.



The motion passed with no discussion.



Kein asked Oct. 4 for pay cuts saying the province was making efforts to get “its financial house in order”. Progressive Conservative MLAs took a five per cent cut in pay going to $54,627.37 from $57,502.50.



Currently, I.D. councillors receive $125 per meeting: that will be dropping to $118.75. Councillors meet an average of three to four times per month. Taking four times per month or 48 meetings per year as the average, that means each councillor will be taking $300 less home per year. That will mean a total savings to the I.D. of $2,700 as council is comprised of nine members.



Councillors will now receive an honourarium of $237.50 per month [down from $250 a month], except for chairman Alvin Billings, who will now receive $475 a month [down from $500 per month previously].



In all, savings to the advisory council for honourariums will total $1,500 [$1,200 less for councillors and $300 less for the chairman].



In total, the saving to I.D. taxpayers will be $4,200. If three meetings is taken as the average, the saving to taxpayers will total $2,025.

1993 I.D. councillors

Garry Basarab

Alvin Billings

Craig Bissell

Albert Burger

Larry Lamouche

Guy L’Heureux

Rick McCotter

Tom Milner

Gail Perry

In today’s figures

Using the Bank of Canada as a source, they report that 1993 dollars are now worth 59.27% more; in other words, $100 in 1993 is worth $159.27 in 2020. Following are the conversion numbers:

Category Pay

1993 Actual councillor pay per meeting $118.75

[Pay converted to 2020 dollars] $189.13

2020 Actual pay per meeting $250.00

1993 Honourarium [reeve] $475.00

[Pay converted to 2020 dollars] $756.53

1993 Honourarium [councillor] $237.50

[Pay converted to 2020 dollars] $378.27

2020 Actual honourarium – reeve $1,550.00

2020 Actual honourarium – deputy reeve $1,250.00

2020 Actual honourarium – councillor $1,150.00

Analysis

Meeting pay is relatively similar. Converted to today’s dollars, councillors in 1993 make $189.13 compared to today’s rate of $250 – or $61.73 more, an increase of 32.63 per cent.

Honourarium pay is far more expensive today. Converted to today’s dollars, the reeve made $756.52 compared to today’s rate of $1,550 – an increase of 204.89 per cent [just over double].

Converted to today’s dollars, the deputy reeve made $378.27 compared to today’s rate of $1,250 – an increase of 330.39 per cent [more than triple].

Converted to today’s dollars, councillors made $378.27 compared to today’s rate of $1,150 – an increase of 304.02 per cent [just over triple].

NOTE: Councillors also receive $100 per month if they complete their term. This figure is not included in the pay above. For example, if a councillor completes a four-year term they receive a cheque for $4,800.

No increase in pay, but claims are up!

While Big Lakes County meeting costs have not increased recently, here is what council and Councillor Ann Stewart have claimed the last few years:

Councillor Ann Stewart

Year Claims

2015 $31,200

2016 $35,550

2017 $49,100

2018 $50,100

Big Lakes County Council

Year Claims

2015 $258,752

2016 $277,924

2017 $374,725

2018 $421,025