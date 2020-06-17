Northland targets new school in Grouard

Grouard Northland School building is planned to be replaced as a priority by Northland School Division in its 2021-24 capital plan. The school opened in 1985.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans to replace a school in Grouard are being supported by Big Lakes County.



At its regular meeting June 10, council authorized a site readiness letter of support to Northland School Division to replace Grouard Northland School.



“Big Lakes County remains committed to working with Northland School Division in an effort to support the health and education of our community,” Reeve Richard Simard says in a letter to Northland.



“The existing site currently has the appropriate utility servicing and access, pending the detailed design and capacities of the proposed replacement school.”



Big Lakes was contacted by Robert Tarulli, supervisor of regional planning, about a priority to replace the school in Grouard, says a report from Pat Olansky, county director of planning and development.



A new building to replace the Grouard school for K-9 is a high priority in the school division’s 2021-24 capital plan.



A site readiness letter of support from Big Lakes County was requested.



Northland School Division owns of the land and associated open space amenities required to facilitate the construction and operation of a replacement school in Grouard, the letter says.