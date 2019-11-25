Northern Sunrise County declares Municipal Agricultural Disaster

Media Release – For Immediate Release – November 22, 2019

For agricultural producers in Northern Sunrise County, 2019 was a year of challenges. Delayed crops and a wet fall generated a considerable number of unharvested acres in the County. Northern Sunrise County Council realizes the significant financial strain producers are facing following two low yield years and the effects this strain has on them, their families and their communities. Through the declaration of a Municipal Agricultural Disaster, Council acknowledges producers and their significant hardships both in this year and in the recent growing seasons.



According to the Rural Municipalities of Alberta “A Guide for Declaring Municipal Agricultural Disasters in Alberta” the declaration of an agricultural disaster does not create funding, allow for special relief or income/tax deferral. However, this declaration displays Council’s unwavering support for Northern Sunrise County agricultural producers, by creating an opportunity to lobby the Provincial and Federal Governments to assist producers.



