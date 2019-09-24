Nominations welcome for HP business awards

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Nominations are now open for the Small Business Awards that will be presented at the Business Gala on Oct. 26 as the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates Small Business Week, Oct. 20-26.



“We encourage everyone to nominate a business, so we can recognize all the great businesses in the High Prairie area,” president Barry Sharkawi says.



“Please nominate your favourite local business and tell us what makes them great.”



Nominations close Oct. 16.



Ballot boxes and nomination forms are located at Freson Bros., Super A Foods, Eva’s Café, The Boondocks Grill and High Prairie Municipal Library.



People are asked to simply name the business and the reason for the nomination.



The open community nominations proved to be popular last year.



“We received more than 100 nominations, which is great,” Sharkawi says.



For the second successive year, categories are not pre-determined.



Nominations can also be e-mailed to office@hpchamber.net.



Awards were presented last year for: