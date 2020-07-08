Noise near seniors’ home appalling

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A woman residing at the Heritage Manor retirement home in High Prairie is fed up with the noise and vandalism outside her door.



“My main concern is the vehicles with no mufflers,” says the woman, who asked not to be identified for fear of retribution.



Vehicles drive on Pleasantview Drive during all hours of the day making a terrible racket, she says.



“This one man does it a dozen times a day.



“I would appreciate if someone would come in and sit in my living room. Just sit here. Sometimes I can’t even hear the TV because of the noise.”



She is suggesting lowering the speed limit to 30 km/hr from the present 50 km/hr and may, in the future, lead a petition to present to town council.



Town administration was contacted and put an electronic speed sign by the Manor to warn motorists of the speed limit.



“It’s [the sign] not working as of Friday,” says the woman, adding she saw teenagers trying to break it with rocks and boards.



Meetings are scheduled to deal with the problem, the woman says.



She has also been the victim of senseless vandalism.



“I’ve had my tires slashed,” she says. “Cars have been broke into.



“There are 6-10-year-olds and they’re still out until midnight. There’s noise, yelling and screaming in the middle of the night.”



The woman has lived in the Manor since 2009, and says the problem is getting worse.



The woman blames parents for the problem, asking why they are allowing their children out so late at night when they should be home.