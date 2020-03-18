No need for councillors to sign petition, says Waikle

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The originator of the petition to demolish the old High Prairie Regional Health Complex hospital is backing town councillors who did not sign it.



“I’m not disappointed,” says James Waikle.



“If I was on town council I probably wouldn’t sign it either.”



Councillor Brian Gilroy disclosed at the Town of High Prairie’s Feb. 25 meeting that he was the only member of town council to sign the petition.



Town council has actively lobbied the Alberta government to demolish the site.



Overall, Gilroy was hoping for better support from the community.



“It did not go as well as we hoped,” he said.



Waikle says council should speak as one voice, and they have done that by lobbying the Alberta government.



“Council [already] said, as a whole, this needs to be done,” he says.



Waikle adds he never signed a petition while serving on council.



“I had a problem with something that would land on my desk.”