No injuries in rollover near Faust

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The driver of a Ford Ranger involved in a single vehicle rollover near Faust has walked away from the scene with no injuries.

High Prairie RCMP report they responded to a call at 5:30 p.m. April 17 telling them an accident occurred about 2 kms west of Faust.

“The front tire blew and the driver lost control,” says Acting Cpl. Charles Dubois.

“There were no injuries.”

A 911 call was placed regarding the accident and the local fire department responded. In turn, they notified police.