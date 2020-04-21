NLC project passes halfway mark

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Work continues on the new High Prairie Northern Lakes College campus on Highway 2. Crews work outside the building in the southwest corner.

Work on the new High Prairie campus of Northern Lakes College has passed the halfway mark.



“Construction for the project is 52 per cent complete,” says Paul Chaulk, senior director of facilities and ancillary services for the college.



“Construction continues to progress on schedule and on budget.”



Mechanical and electrical kitchen rough-ins and sprinkler installation are complete, says an update e-mailed April 15 to South Peace News.



Veil and vestibule roof framing are also finished.



Crews started work on back-framing, lower roof parapets and exterior wall air and vapour barrier membrane.



Rough-in work continues on heating and air conditioning and mechanical systems.



Work on roofing and drywall is ongoing.



The $24 million project is funded by the Government of Alberta’s investment of $21.6 million and $2.4 million committed by the college.



Plans for the 33,000-square square- foot building will feature the first culinary arts program in the college that has 25 campuses.



Three trades labs for carpentry, mechanics and welding and metalwork are also included.



One of the key new features is it will have open or exposed walls for electrical and geothermal components in some areas, so it will be a teaching tool for students.



Natural wood décor, plenty of natural light, open space and room to grow will also be incorporated into the building.



Scheduled to open in fall 2020, the new campus will provide space to accommodate 225 students.