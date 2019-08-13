NLC graduation moves to Slave Lake

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Northern Lakes College graduation ceremonies cancelled in High Prairie in June are moving to Slave Lake.



The college announced convocation ceremonies are rescheduled for Sept. 13 at The Gathering Place in Slave Lake at 2 p.m.



Capping and nursing ceremonies for practical nurse students will be held Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.



“With the date change, the original venue was unavailable,” NLC communications officer Rachel Ouellette says in a email received Aug. 7.



Convocation 2020 will be held in Peace River and will rotate annually between High Prairie, Peace River, and Slave Lake, she says.



The Sports Palace in High Prairie was scheduled to host the capping and pinning ceremony on June 6 at 7 p.m. and convocation ceremonies June 7 at 1 p.m.



A news release was issued June 3 by Valerie Tradewell, NLC senior director of external relations.



The college postponed the ceremonies when many communities in the service region were threatened by wildfires, which impacted many students and staff.



Many northern communities were under evacuation at that time, Tradewell said.



That caused distress and anxiety for many students, staff, and was a prime concern for the college’s board of governors.



Both ceremonies were held in High Prairie in 2017 in the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre in early June.



Certificates and diplomas were presented to about 200 of the 917 graduates during convocation ceremonies June 2.



The college honoured 46 graduates of the practical nurse program at the pinning and capping on June 1.