NLC construction on schedule, on budget

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The new Northern Lakes College campus in High Prairie is starting to take shape.



Work crews started to erect glulam wooden framework on Oct. 31.



“We will continue work to add the glulam and start wood framing and sheathing to the end of 2019,” says Paul Chaulk, NLC senior director of facilities.



“Once the building is enclosed in winter 2020, interior work will begin.”



Construction continues to progress on schedule and on budget, Chaulk says.



Work to prepare the parking lot is ongoing, he notes.



The project is 18 per cent complete, Chaulk says in an update.



Scheduled to open in fall 2020, the new campus will provide space to serve 225 students.