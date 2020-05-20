NLC Campus now 59% done

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Construction on the new $24 million High Prairie Northern Lakes College Campus continues to progress on schedule and on budget.



A news release issued by NLC May 14 says the installation of insulation, drywall, and taping is ongoing.



Also, electrical room transformer/ main distribution rough-ins have started as well as mechanical room pipe spools and p l u m bing/ HVAC/sprinkler/ electrical/controls.



Exterior windows and curtain wall is ongoing but fire spray is complete.



Construction for the project is 59 per cent complete, says Paul Chaulk, senior director of facilities and ancillary services for the college.



Scheduled to open in fall 2020, the new campus will provide space to accommodate 225 students.