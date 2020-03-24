NLC campus nearly halfway completed

Crews work outside on the new Northern Lakes College campus in High Prairie on Highway 2 as seen from the east side along 42 Street.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Work on the new High Prairie campus of Northern Lakes College has nearly reached the halfway point by mid-March.



“Construction for the project is 45 percent complete,” says Paul Chaulk, senior director of facilities and ancillary services for the college.



The college e-mailed a monthly update March 16 for the project on Highway 2 [53 Avenue] at the corner of 42 Street [Pleasantview Drive].



“Construction continues to progress on schedule and on budget,” Chaulk says.



Work on the project started in early June 2019.



Framing of the interior partitions continues along with drywall, taping, and installation of door frames.



Interior electrical and mechanical rough-ins continue.



Installation of punched windows began in mid-month.



Roof HVAC curbs and roof drains were completed.



It is uncertain at this time how the worldwide coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic may affect the progress of the project.



The $24 million project is funded by the Government of Alberta’s investment of $21.6 million and $2.4 million committed by the college.



Plans for the two-storey 33,000- square-foot building will feature the first culinary arts program in the college that has 25 campuses.



Three trades labs for carpentry, mechanics and welding and metalwork are also included.



One of the key new features is that it will have open or exposed walls for electrical and geothermal components in some areas, so it will be a teaching tool for students.



Natural wood décor, plenty of natural light, open space and room to grow will also be incorporated into the building.



Scheduled to open in fall 2020, the new campus will provide space to accommodate 225 students.



Funding for the project was confirmed in the provincial budget announced Feb. 27.



The campus is part of the $19.3 billion 2020 capital plan, says a Government of Alberta news release March 6.