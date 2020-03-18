NLC Campus construction confirmed in Budget 2020

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Anyone with a remote thought that the new Northern Lakes College campus in High Prairie is not funded by the Alberta government can rest easy.



The campus was included in a Government of Alberta March 6 news release listing this year’s capital projects.



The campus is part of the $19.3 billion 2020 capital plan.



“Alberta’s 2020 Capital Plan provides for key infrastructure projects that will build a prosperous future and keep Albertans working,” says Premier Jason Kenney.



Listed along with major projects such as new Gene Zwozdesky Centre at Norwood in Edmonton and that city’s Misericordia Hospital expansion, is the local NLC campus. Edmonton and Calgary ring roads are also included.



The $24 million project is funded by the Government of Alberta’s investment of $21.6 million and $2.4 million committed by the college. The two-storey campus includes 33,000-square-feet and is scheduled to open in the fall 2020.