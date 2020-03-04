NLC campus 37% complete

Work continues on the new Northern Lakes College campus on Highway 2 as seen from the east side along 42 Street [Pleasantview Drive].

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Work crews continue to construct the new High Prairie campus of Northern Lakes College.



Construction progresses on schedule and on budget, says a project update released by the college Feb. 19.



“The project is 37 per cent complete,” says Paul Chaulk, senior director of facilities and ancillary services for the college.



Workers started to install prefabricated exterior walls in February, rough-in heating ductwork, and mechanical and drywall the corridor.



Crews continued to erect glulam columns and beams in January and began to frame interior partitions on the site on Highway 2 at the corner of Pleasantview Drive.



Electrical rough-in was also completed, Chaulk says.



Further steps are scheduled for March and April. Crews will complete work on wood framing and glulam.



Roofing, windows and exterior wall air/vapour barrier membrane will be installed.



Mechanical and electrical rough-in and drywall will be ongoing.



The $24 million project is funded by the Government of Alberta’s investment of $21.6 million and $2.4 million committed by the college.



Plans for the two-storey 33,000-square-foot building will feature the first culinary arts program in the college that has 25 campuses. Three trades labs for carpentry, mechanics and welding and metalwork are also included.



One of the key new features is it will have open or exposed walls for electrical and geothermal components in some areas, so it will be a teaching tool for students. Natural wood décor, plenty of natural light, open space and room to grow will also be incorporated into the building.



Scheduled to open in fall 2020, the new campus will provide space to accommodate 225 students.