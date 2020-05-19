NLC axes spring convocation

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Northern Lakes College has cancelled graduation ceremonies scheduled for June 4-5 in Peace River over restrictions in the COVID-19 pandemic.



All 2020 graduates will be invited to the college’s convocation 2021 celebration, says a news release from the college May 8.



“It is with sadness that we realized there would be no possibility of hosting a live event this June,” president Ann Everatt writes.



“We look forward to celebrating the NLC class of 2020 next year.”



Public gatherings of more than 15 people are not permitted by public health orders in Alberta.



The college graduating class of 2020 has opted to postpone its celebration until it can occur in a face-to-face manner.



“Convocation is the event where we recognize all of the hard work and sacrifices that lead to students’ accomplishments,” says Everatt, who is retiring Aug. 31.



Convocation ceremonies were originally scheduled for June 5.



The traditional Capping and Pinning Ceremony for Practical Nurse graduates scheduled for June 4 was also cancelled. Graduating students will be invited to the 2021 Capping and Pinning Ceremony.



Last year, both ceremonies scheduled for June for High Prairie were postponed when wildfires hit northern Alberta.



Convocation 2019 was held Sept. 13 in Slave Lake.