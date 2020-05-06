NLC adjusts during COVID-19 pandemic

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Northern Lakes College remains committed to serving students as campuses are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The college has had to adjust many aspects of its operations, as students study and learn from home, and most employees are working from home, says a news release April 23.



“Our supported distance learning model allows us to continue to serve our students and communities during this challenging time,” president Ann Everatt says.



The largest challenge faced by the college is the lack of high-speed Internet in a number of northern Alberta communities.



In those communities, students normally attend the local NLC campus to access their online courses.



“Northern Lakes College has responded to this challenge by providing affected students with laptops preloaded with required learning materials,” Everatt says.



The college’s unique SDL model has meant course delivery itself has required fewer adjustments. It allows students and their instructors to connect in an online environment where they can interact in real time.



The model recreates the traditional classroom in an online environment and allows instructors to deliver live lessons and for students to ask questions.



It also provides greater access to learning supports and a host of mental health and wellness services for students.



A distance learning college, NLC provides the most accessible and flexible educational opportunities through innovative delivery.



Utilizing its unique SDL model, NLC assists 5,000 students annually to continue their education, improve their employment opportunities, and enhance their quality of life.



Committed to its communities in northern Alberta and to its students, wherever they may be, NLC collaborates with business, industry, and other post-secondary institutions to benefit students and communities.



Northern Lakes College is accepting applications for September studies. Application can be made online at www.northernlakescollege.ca or phone [1-866] 652-3456.