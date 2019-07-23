Night out with the girls ends in arrest

H.P. court docket

Judge D.R. Shynkar

Monday, July 15

A woman who lost her children due to a drug arrest is getting her life back on track, High Prairie provincial court heard July 15.

Teyenna A. Kappo, who now resides in Edmonton, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and failing to obey court orders.

The drug charges arose Aug. 2, 2018, federal Crown prosecutor Cam McCoy told court. Police approached a vehicle Kappo was inside resulting in the charges.

“One spitball of cocaine for Miss Kappo … and 10 grams of marijuana” were found in her possession, said McCoy.

Kappo’s criminal record was submitted to court which included escaping lawful custody, assault, and theft.

Harry Jong appeared in court as Kappo’s counsel. He said she had a Grade 7 education and has children aged 2, 3, 10 and 11. She is taking or has completed upgrading and life skills courses.

“As a result of these charges her children were taken away,” said Jong.

“She has her children back.”

Kappo lost her children for nine months before completing courses and showing Children’s Services she is getting her life back in order.

Jong added Kappo has not breached her conditions since the charges and asked for fines, which she can pay.

Judge D.R. Shynkar agreed with the $500 fines on the drug charges as suggested by McCoy and granted time to pay until March 31, 2020.

Kappo was also fined $300 after pleading guilty to failing to comply with a court order on Nov. 9, 2017. The charges arose when Kappo was found with drugs, a violation of her order to not possess drugs and/or alcohol.



– – – – – – –



A Gift Lake woman has lost her driving privileges for the next year after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court July 15 to drunk driving.

Jewel K. Cunningham, 22, was also fined $1,200 on the charge with time to pay granted until March 31, 2020.

Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court police received a complaint and went to investigate. She was found at Gift Lake and stopped.

“Slurred words” prompted police to take a roadside test. Later, the lowest of two blood alcohol readings was .190 or just over twice the legal limit.

Hudson asked for a suspension and $2,000 fine.

Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke for Cunningham in court for the mother of twin two-year-olds.

“She was out with the girls for the night,” said Jong.

Cunningham spent 24 hours in cells due to being very drunk.

During sentencing arguments, Jong reminded court of the early guilty plea but the Crown reminded court of the excessive high readings.

Judge D.R. Shynkar opted for a lesser fine than suggested by the Crown.

Cunningham was also fined $200 for failing to attend court with time to pay also granted to March 31. The charge arose when Cunningham did not attend court to answer to the charge.

Cunningham had no criminal record before her arrest.