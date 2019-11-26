News Briefs – November 27, 2019

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Festival of Trees begins Dec. 4

The Festival of Trees celebration begins at the High Prairie Hospital Dec. 4 from 6-8 p.m.

Hospital department staff have decorated a few dozen Christmas trees and other decorations have been placed in the main hallway.

The first open house Dec. 4 and second Dec. 10 feature a visit from Santa Claus with photos by Seens Photography for a fee. Hot chocolate and cake will be served.

The High Prairie Christmas Choir performs at 6 p.m. and the High Prairie Community Band at 7 p.m. both nights.

Everyone is invited to attend this free event, or simply go to the hospital during normal hours to enjoy the trees and decorations.

Palliative Care needs your help

The High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society is again sponsoring a tree at the High Prairie Regional Health Complex for its annual Festival of Trees celebration.

It has been tradition to commemorate the passing of individuals by displaying their name on a decorated tree.

If you would like to have your loved one’s name displayed on the tree in remembrance, please call or text Ione Perry at [780] 536-8315 or e-mail her at javajinx@gmail.com

St. Mark’s Nativity Dec. 6

An event which re-enacts the night Jesus Christ was born occurs again Dec. 6 at St. Mark’s Anglican Church.

St. Mark’s Live Nativity features volunteers in full costumes from shepherds to the Three Kings, plus Mary, Joseph and the angels, at 7 p.m. on the lawn just to the west of the church.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend and watch, and sing. The event has attracted a loyal following since its inception in 2005.

Hot chocolate and goodies follow inside in the hall.

Anyone wanting to take part in the re-enactment is asked to be at the church at 6 p.m. to get into costume.

St. Mark’s marks 15 years for the event this year.

Elder’s Banquet Dec 7 at Enilda

Join the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre for its 39th annual Elder’s Banquet Dec. 7 at the Eagle’s Nest Complex at Enilda.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., supper at 6 p.m. and a dance from 8 p.m. to midnight with the band Weekend Warriors providing the music.

Tickets are $10 each and available at [780] 523-4511.

The centre will be providing transportation for Elders in town to the event by calling the centre.

Wilderness Camp fundraiser Nov. 30

The High Prairie Wilderness Camp hosts a major fundraiser Nov. 30 at the Elks Pro Rode Hall.

Bob Cates, Entertainer of the Year, 2016 Canadian Events Industry Awards, brings his show to town.

Cates provides a side-splitting interactive comedy show including advanced juggling, wild unicycling and balancing skills, lasers and an insane finale! Cates’ Comedy in Motion show has headlined all over the world from Disney Cruise Lines to corporate events.

Cost of tickets is $10 for ages six and up; $20 for ages 16 and over; or $25 at the door and are available at The Honda Shop and GMC Revolution.

All proceeds go toward the High Prairie Wilderness Camp.

For more information, call Andrea Loge at [780] 523-0634, or Aaron Harbidge at [587] 321-0066.

Choir to perform at St. Paul’s

The Northern Lights Choir will be performing at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church Christmas Dinner Dec. 15.

The choir, back after a few year’s hiatus, will sing new and traditional Christmas favourites. Admission is by donation with all proceeds forwarded to the church’s building fund.

Supper goes from 5-7 p.m. in the church hall.

Kids Christmas Store needs donations

The High Prairie Municipal Library’s Kids Christmas Store is getting ready for another holiday season.

The library needs donations for the store. New or gently-used men’s and women’s items are needed.

For more information or to drop off your donation, please give the library a call at [780] 523-3838.