News Briefs – November 13, 2019

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Christmas Expo, Santa Day in Falher

One of the best ways to get an early jump on Christmas shopping is to attend the Falher Christmas Expo and Santa Day Nov. 23 at Centre Chevaliers Hall in Falher.

Doors open at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Organizers expect over 70 vendors so the selection will be outstanding.

Free balloon art, free glitter tattoo and free face painting will be provided for the children so busy parents can shop.

Sara Yaremko Photography will be attending to take photos with Santa with prices starting at $7. Yaremko sets up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please contact Tina Gach at [780] 668-2388.

Palliative Care needs your help

The High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society is again sponsoring a tree at the High Prairie Regional Health Complex for its annual Festival of Trees celebration.

It has been tradition to commemorate the passing of individuals by displaying their name on a decorated tree.

If you would like to have your loved one’s name displayed on the tree in remembrance, please call or text Ione Perry at [780] 536-8315 or e-mail her at javajinx@gmail.com

Chili cookoff chefs needed

Chefs are needed to volunteer for the Celebrity Chili Cookoff of High Prairie Light-Up Nov. 29.

The High Prairie Community Beautification Association and High Prairie Victory Life Church held last year’s cookoff at the church.

Interested chefs can contact Chris Clegg at [780] 523-4484 to register.

Chefs are required to supply their ingredients as a donation and cook their special chili at the church, which will open in late morning or early afternoon.

The winner of the cookoff is decided by people purchasing judge’s plates for $5. Each plate has a sample of each cook’s creations. The buyer votes for first through third place winner with all votes tallied to declare the winner.

Victory Church donates profits back to Beautification.