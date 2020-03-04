News Briefs – March 4, 2020

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

County posts warning of scam

A post on the High Prairie and Area Discussion board has grabbed the attention of Big Lakes County.

The ad asked people to apply for farm grants.

However, Big Lakes County calls the ad a scam.

“Please do not apply for grants through this website,” the county responded. “This site is a scam.”

They add the safest way to apply for grants is through the provincial and federal governments.

Book fair at Routhier March 16-19

Falher Routhier School is hosting a Scholastic Book Fair March 16-19.

The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16 and March 18 and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 17 and March 19. Please be reminded the fair closes for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Books will be available for sale in both English and French.

Proceeds will be used to purchase books and supplies for the library.

Curling Club raffle extended

The High Prairie Curling Club has extended its raffle until April 19.

The raffle includes a grand prize of a Polaris 500 Solar Red side-by-side supplied by Hebert’s Motor Sports of High Prairie Second prize is $500 cash.

Tickets are $20 each and available from curling club members or Hebert’s. Only 1,000 tickets are printed.

The draw occurs April 19 at the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show.

PM to fault for project’s demise

Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen is laying the blame of the cancellation of Tech’s multi-billion project at the feet of Primer Minster Justin Trudeau.

In a statement in the House of Commons Feb. 27, Vierson rose to attack Trudeau.

“…a new beard and a new look, but we wish the prime minister had a new attitude,” he began.

“The Teck Frontier Mine Project was a clear example of Alberta overcoming challenges. It had the support of 14 First Nations and met or exceeded every environmental and scientific requirement that the Liberals had placed on it. The only obstacle standing in the way was the prime minister and his government.”

Tech cancelled the project Feb. 23.

“Last week, Teck made it clear that the lack of action by this government led to its cancellation. Now, 7,000 jobs and $20 billion – gone!

“It’s is time for the Liberals to respect [Albertans], recognize our contributions and let us get back to work.”

Earlier, Viersen referred to Alberta’s problems including landlocked resources, cold climate, rugged terrain, great distances from markets and strict environmental standards.

HP Golf Club asks for help

High Prairie town council is sending a letter of support to the High Prairie Golf Club to help it acquire a grant.

The golf club is applying for a $35,000 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant for 2020 upgrades including bridge upgrades on the fourth and fifth holes, and to replace the sewer tank and construct an effluent mound.

Total cost of both projects is $70,000.

Council earlier did an e-mail vote because the matter was time sensitive.