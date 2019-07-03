News Briefs – July 3, 2019

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Dvornek elected chair of HPSD

A High Prairie trustee has returned to the chair of High Prairie School Division.

Joyce Dvorek was elected chair at HPSD’s organizational meeting June 19. She was chair for several years before Tammy Henkel, who recently resigned.

Slave Lake trustee Ali Mouallem was again elected vice-chair.

Both were elected by acclamation.

Regular meetings will continue on the third Wednesday of each month with an alternate date being the fourth Wednesday. The next HPSD meeting is Aug. 21.

New principal appointed at Gift Lake

Kristel Laderoute

Northland School Division announced June 20 the appointment of Kristel Laderoute as Gift Lake School Principal.

Laderoute has been employed with NSD for 12 years. For the last two years, she’s been teaching elementary students at Gift Lake School.

“I am excited about this new opportunity,” says Laderoute.

“I look forward to working with the community, students and staff to see Gift Lake School thrive to the potential I know it has.”

She was raised in Salt Prairie and has strong ties to the community through lifelong family friends and the family married into.

Laderoute’s 17-year career in education began as an educational assistant at St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie and at Joussard School. In 2007, she joined NSD as a kindergarten instructor at Grouard Northland School.

She earned her Bachelor of Education [Elementary Education] from the University of Alberta in 2013 and also serves as president of the Northland ATA Local No. 69.

Hillview School wins draw

June 25 was East Prairie Hillview School’s lucky day!

Northland School Division announced its 2018-19 attendance recognition and awards program recipients, designed to recognize excellent student attendees, attendance improvement, student achievement and efforts made by parents and schools.

Hillview School, J.F. Dion School, and Pelican Mountain School each received year-end plaques for achieving an overall attendance rate of 88 per cent or better. All three schools were then entered into a draw to win $3,000 which Hillview won.

The $3,000 prize will go toward supporting the school’s educational goals.

Carifelle wins achievement draw

In addition to the above awards, all Northland School Division students whose attendance growth improved by 15 per cent or more over the previous school year was eligible for a $250 Family Gift Card.

A Peavine Bishop Routhier School student, Nickolas Carifelle, was the lucky winner.

ATA president wants an answer

More than two weeks after Alberta finance minister Travis Toews announced during question period that the provincial government would fund student enrolment growth in the 2019-20 school year, no letter has been sent to school boards.

Greg Jeffery, ATA president, notes the United Conservative Party campaign platform promised to maintain or increase education funding.

Youth Cultural Camp this summer

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre has announced the dates for its youth camps this summer.

The first camp will be held July 22-6, the second Aug. 12-16. Both camps will be held at the Eagle’s Nest Community Complex near Enilda.

The camp runs each day from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for youth 12-15 years old.

Call the Friendship Centre at [780] 523-4511 for more information or to register.

County names appeal board members

Big Lakes County has appointed five residents to an inter-municipal agricultural appeal board.

At its regular meeting June 26, council appointed Garry Basarab, Ron Matula, Doug Meneice, Duane Nichols and Lorne Pratt to the Inter-Municipal Weed and Pest Appeal Board.

The board also includes three members from Northern Sunrise County in the Peace River area and five from the County of Northern Lights based in Manning.

An appeal board is mandated under the Alberta Weed Control Act and the Alberta Pest Control Act to ensure appeal hearings are impartial if a Big Lakes County weed or pest notice is appealed.

Council also approved the appointments of Northern Sunrise members Matthew Kolebaba, Simon Lavoie and Tony Saunders and Northern Lights members Cheryl Anderson, Arie Loogman, James McCracken, Terry Ungarian and Brenda Yasinski.

Man sentenced during light docket

A man who was intoxicated against his court order and improperly identifying himself to police will pay from the pocket.

Rocky Jerry Stewart, 42, of Wabasca, was fined $500 for breaching conditions when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court June 24.

Stewart was a drunk passenger in a vehicle stopped by High Prairie RCMP on Highway 750 south of Gift Lake on Feb. 16, 2019, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court.

Stewart was also fined $200 for obstructing a peace officer after not providing his name.

No other person was sentenced or fined on the docket.