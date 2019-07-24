News Briefs – July 24, 2019

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

County supports shoot in Greenview

You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours.

Big Lakes County has agreed to sponsor the M.D. of Greenview’s Skeet Shoot Tournament Sept. 12 to the tune of $500.

In 2018, the county sponsored the shoot with $500 to match the donation Greenview gave to the Big Lakes Charity Golf Tournament.

However, in 2019 Greenview has agreed to donate $1,000 to the county’s golf tournament. The county decided at its July 10 meeting to keep their sponsorship at $500 deeming the golf tournament to be a much larger event than the skeet shoot.

Proceeds from the skeet shoot will be donated to food banks in Valleyview, Fox Creek, Grande Cache and Grande Prairie.

Volunteers needed for carnival

Volunteers are needed for the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Penny Carnival Aug. 8.

The carnival runs from 1-4:30 p.m. although volunteers need to attend before the opening to receive instructions and set up. Volunteers run the games offered to children or sell tickets.

For more information or to volunteer, please call [780] 523-3838 or e-mail programs@highprairielibrary.ab.ca.

Clean it before you sell it, says BLC

A request from a Grouard resident to buy a lot next to his home is being denied for the time being.

Shawn Auger wants to buy the lot for $3,100 to expand his own yard.

However, council heard the lot is full of trash and wanted no part of selling it in its current condition.

“I just have a concern … selling a lot with that much garbage on it,” said North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews.

“We have a bylaw saying you can’t have garbage,” added South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart.

CAO Jordan Panasiuk suggested to delay the sale one meeting to give staff a chance to clean it. Council quickly agreed.

“It we get rid of these lots, great” said Stewart.

Just in time for hunting season

Want to hone your hunting skills this fall when going after elk?

An Elk Calling Seminar will be held Aug. 6 at Windword Ministries, in the old Baron Oilfield building west of St. Andrew’s.

Wapiti River Outdoors is holding the workshop, featuring World Elk Calling Champion Travis O’Shea.

The three-hour seminar includes calling sequences, strategy and tactics, scouting and shot placement.

Cost is $30 if prepaid, $50 at the door with a limit of 100. Call Rhonda Keay at [780] 523-6009 to register or for more information.

Lease renewed for five years

If you didn’t know the land where the Railway Mural is located in High Prairie is owned by Big Lakes County, you do now!

The county renewed its lease at the cost of $1 for the next five years at it meeting July 10.

When the mural was built in 2014, the county entered into a five-year lease agreement. The owners of the land, CN, needed an entity to execute the agreement and the county stepped forward.

The county also donated $25,000 toward the project.