News Briefs – July 17, 2019

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Volunteers needed for carnival

Want to be part of an event that puts smiles on a few hundred children’s faces each year?

Volunteers are needed for the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Penny Carnival Aug. 8.

The carnival runs from 1-4:30 p.m. although volunteers need to attend before the opening to receive instructions and set up. Volunteers run the games offered to children or sell tickets.

For more information or to volunteer, please call [780] 523-3838 or e-mail programs@highprairielibrary.ab.ca.

Gordon Munro

Principal appointed at Hillview

Hillview School in East Prairie will have a new principal this fall.

Gordon Munro was appointed principal, Northland School Division announced July 9.

Munro taught Grades 4-6 at Hillview in 2018-19, and is looking forward to working with the community to support student learning.

“I am honoured to be appointed principal of Hillview School,” he says.

“To continue working with the students and community on the educational and cultural initiatives we implemented is both thrilling and satisfying.

“We had an exceptional 2018-19 school year, and I look forward to working with all stakeholders in creating a thriving learning environment.”

During his teaching career, Munro utilized his music talent to run Gordioke Karaoke and DJ Services. He also created two albums.

Munro’s earned his Bachelor of Education and Bachelor of Arts from Saint Francis Xavier University.

Karen Lemay

Pedagogical supervisor appointed

A long-time Northland School Division employee will be serving in a new post next fall.

NSD announced July 9 that Karen Lemay will serve as Area 1 pedagogical supervisor. In the job, Lemay will be working with staff from Paddle Prairie School, Bishop Routhier School, Gift Lake School, Hillview School, Grouard Northland School and Susa Creek School.

For the past three years, Lemay served as principal at Grouard Northland School. For eight years, she taught and was eventually promoted to principal at East Prairie Hillview School.

“Although leaving Grouard is bittersweet, I believe everyone should step out of their comfort zone in order to experience growth and new adventures,” says Lemay.

Lemay first taught in 2000 with Holy Family Catholic Regional Division 37. She taught at Good Shepherd School and at St. Andrew’s School, where she co-ordinated the Alberta Initiative for School Improvements project Healthy Minds and Bodies for Student Success. After St. Andrew’s, Lemay taught at Driftpile Community School for six years.

Lemay earned her Bachelor of Education from the University of Alberta and is working towards a Master’s Degree from the U of A.

Theft at Blue Hill Cemetery

A thief or thieves have struck a community cemetery south of High Prairie.

The Blue Hill Cemetery south of High prairie had their zero turn lawnmower stolen from their shed July 10.

The theft has been reported to High Prairie RCMP, who are investigating.

A post on the High Prairie and Information website says community members paid for the mower, which will be difficult to replace.

Just in time for hunting season

Want to hone your hunting skills this fall when going after elk?

An Elk Calling Seminar will be held Aug. 6 at Windword Ministries, in the old Baron Oilfield building west of St. Andrew’s.

Wapiti River Outdoors is holding the workshop, featuring World Elk Calling Champion Travis O’Shea.

The three-hour seminar includes calling sequences, strategy and tactics, scouting and shot placement.

Cost is $30 if prepaid, $50 at the door with a limit of 100. Call Rhonda Keay at [780] 523-6009 to register or for more information.

Summer Dance Workshop Aug. 6-7

Distinguished Repertoire Dance Society members will highlight a two-day dance workshop Aug. 6-7 at the Joe Quartly Trucking building.

Former member Jake Poloz, current dancer Madison Price, and Angela Meunier, current long-time instructor, will conduct the workshop.

Instruction will include primary and beginner dancers at a cost of $50, and novice and advanced dancers at a cost of $100.

In-person registration will occur July 23 from 5-7 p.m. at Freson Bros.; otherwise, register or send other inquiries to repertoiredance@hot- mail.com

Deadline to register is July 29 at 5 p.m.

Annual plot tour Aug. 6

Beef producers will want to circle Aug. 6 on their calendars.

The Peace Country Beef and Forage Association is holding their annual Morning Coffee and Plot Tour at 10 a.m. at the High Prairie Agriplex.

The tour goes literally across the road to the plots. The guided tour will examine alternative cereals and legumes for forage production. It also covers crop cocktails and perennial forage mixtures.

There is no cost to attend the tour, which is co-sponsored by SARDA and Big Lakes County.

For more information, please call PCBFA at [780] 523-4033.

Emergency plan needs work

A comment in a report presented at Big Lakes County drew a question from a councillor.

A report presented to council read “lots of gaps need to be filled with Town of High Prairie’s emergency management plan”.

The comment came after a reception centre was set up in town for wildfire evacuees.

“What needs to be done?” asked South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart.

“I need to get further clarification from Nicole,” replied Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

Nicole Hanna is Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services manager.

The centre was open May 20 to June 4 and by all reports was extremely well.