News Briefs – December 4, 2019

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

St. Mark’s Nativity Dec. 6

An event which re-enacts the night Jesus Christ was born occurs again Dec. 6 at St. Mark’s Anglican Church.

St. Mark’s Live Nativity features volunteers in full costumes from shepherds to the Three Kings, plus Mary, Joseph and the angels, at 7 p.m. on the lawn just to the west of the church.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend and watch, and sing. The event has attracted a loyal following since its inception in 2005.

Hot chocolate and goodies follow inside in the hall.

Anyone wanting to take part in the re-enactment is asked to be at the church at 6 p.m. to get into costume.

St. Mark’s marks 15 years for the event this year.

Elder’s Banquet Dec 7 at Enilda

Join the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre for its 39th annual Elder’s Banquet Dec. 7 at the Eagle’s Nest Complex at Enilda.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., supper at 6 p.m. and a dance from 8 p.m. to midnight with the band Weekend Warriors providing the music.

Tickets are $10 each and available at [780] 523-4511.

The centre will be providing transportation for Elders in town to the event by calling the centre.

Choir to perform at St. Paul’s

The Northern Lights Choir will be performing at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church Christmas Dinner Dec. 15.

The choir, back after a few year’s hiatus, will sing new and traditional Christmas favourites.

Admission is by donation with all proceeds forwarded to the church’s building fund.

The supper goes from 5-7 p.m. in the church hall.

Christmas Store needs donations

The High Prairie Municipal Library’s Kids Christmas Store is getting ready for another holiday season.

The library needs donations for the store. New or gently-used men’s and women’s items are needed.

The store allows children to come to the library and buy an inexpensive gift for their adult loved one. It allows children to experience the joy of giving for a small price.

The library asks that Christmas decorations are not donated.

For more information or to drop off your donation, please give the library a call at [780] 523-3838.