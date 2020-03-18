New Year’s Eve bash hits wallet hard

H.P. court docket

March 9, 2020

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A Driftpile man driving home after celebrating the New Year will be digging deeper into his pockets to pay his fine for impaired driving.

Gordon Henry Thunder, 61, was fined $2,500 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court March 9.

Court heard Thunder recorded a breath sample of 150 mg after police found Thunder and his vehicle along Highway 2 stuck in the ditch, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

“He was just driving home after a New Year’s Eve party,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He had a short drive home.”

In addition to the fine, Judge D.R. Shynkar suspended Thunder from driving for one year.

However, it was against the Crown’s wishes. Eta-Ndu asked for a three-year prohibition, considering his related record. Thunder now has three convictions of impaired driving on his record, although the last was in 2006.

Jong pleaded with the judge to give Thunder the standard one-year driving suspension.

“Here in the north, it’s hard to get around without a driver’s licence,” Jong said.

He added public transportation is not as easily accessible as it is in larger communities.



* * * * * * *



Nathaniel J. Carifelle, 25, of Sturgeon Lake, was sentenced to 10 days concurrent after pleading guilty to two counts of breach of probation and one count of failing to comply with a release order.

Carifelle breached two probation orders while in treatment, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

“He failed to provide proof that he completed treatment,” Eta-Ndu submitted.

Judge D.R. Shynkar noted Carifelle had a good reason for not completing his treatment at a centre in Bonnyville.

“He was removed because he had conflicts with other people,” Judge Shynkar said.

“He is still committed to complete treatment.”

Thunder is eager to continue treatment.

“He has every intention to complete treatment,” lawyer Derek Renzini said.

Renzini added Thunder spent about 20 days in treatment.

The other charges arose after Thunder failed to report to probation after he was released.

“He takes full responsibility,” Renzini said.



* * * * * * *



Edward Harold Hunter was fined $2,875 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle without insurance.

“He borrowed a friend’s vehicle and he didn’t ask if the vehicle had insurance,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.



* * * * * * *



Jackie Caudron was fined $230 after plaading guilty to for failing to produce an insurance card for his vehicle to police.

He had insurance for his vehicle but he didn’t have the pink card in his vehicle,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said during sentencing.