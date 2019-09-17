New ways to promote tourism explored

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie’s Visitor Information Centre is closing and will not re-open, at least in the High Prairie Museum building.



Town council almost decided at its Sept. 10 meeting to abolish the centre, which provided up-to-date information to tourists, but will instead explore new ways to offer a VIC and promote the community.



The decision was reached after council heard the High Prairie Museum, which houses the VIC, did not want it any more. The value of the centre was also questioned and whether it was fulfilling its purpose.



Councillor Judy Stenhouse moved to dissolve the VIC.



“Numbers are down,” she said after reading a report.



Councillor Brian Gilroy agreed, adding he would like to set the money aside for council to come up with a better marketing plan.



Council pays half of the $30,000 operations of the VCI each year, or about $15,000, shared equally with Big Lakes County.



A report penned by county municipal intern Brett Hawken, suggested in one option that all money be forwarded to the county in its effort to promote the region on its website.



Councillor Donna Deynaka, who chairs the museum board, explained the reasons the museum wanted out.



“There are a lot of issues with the handling of the VIC,” she said, citing lack of space and the fact they cannot use casino funds to operate the VIC. Museum staff are also tied up with VIC duties and cannot run summer programs.



“Basically, the museum doesn’t want it any more,” said Deynaka.



She also disputed claims that online promotions are working effectively.



“It doesn’t work. People like getting the paper, the maps …



“I don’t know what the solution is,” she added. “After this year, [the museum] doesn’t want anything to do with the VIC.”



Councillor Arlen Quartly was more abrupt.



“Do we need a VIC?” he asked.



Deynaka replied part of the problem may be the current VIC has information on everything and everywhere in the province.



“It doesn’t focus on the area,” she said.



“Are we less of a community if we don’t have a VIC?” asked Quartly.



Deynaka replied there still has to be a venue for tourists to pick up information.



Panasiuk did not agree with giving the town’s money to the county to operate the website.



“That doesn’t make any sense,” he said, adding it was important to “give out information.”



Councillor Michael Long agreed the website was not the best way to go.



“I don’t see it working for Big Lakes, especially,” he said. “I defy anyone to find Big Lakes County on a map.”



“To me, it’s time to look at options,” said Panasiuk.



“We have to promote ourselves but how?” asked Quartly. “We still have to have something.”



Long added council just completed a rebranding process and is not promoting its new image.

