New signs of the times for High Prairie

Current welcome signs on Highway 2 will be replaced by new welcome signs in the coming months.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

New highway signs to welcome people to High Prairie are coming soon.



At its regular meeting Aug. 13, town council approved a quote of $30,030 for two signs to Valley Traffic Systems.



The signs at the west and east entrances on Highway 2 will include the new town logo that was approved by council April 23.



Council members find the sign appealing.



“It’s a good-looking sign, clean and neat,” Councillor Arlen Quartly says.



“We’re open for business.



“It’s all part of what we started with strategic planning.”



Mayor Brian Panasiuk also says the signs are attractive.



“The signs will have a stone-look finish on the columns, acrylic stucco finish would be mount over 4-foot-by-4-foot posts and a reflective logo,” CAO Brian Martinson says in a report to council.



Each sign is 14 feet wide by seven feet high.



“They will be angled the same as the current signs,” CAO Brian Martinson says.



He says the style of the sign is similar to the Big Lakes County signs which were designed by the same company.



Councillor Brian Gilroy asked why the town didn’t receive other quotes.



“We tried to get another quote, but we didn’t receive any,” Martinson says.



“The county also had trouble getting a second quote.”



New signs in the county were installed in October 2016 and each measures 13 feet wide by eight feet high.



Funding for the project has been in the works for several years.



“It was budgeted for two years ago,” treasurer Terri Wiebe says.



The town will use funding from the provincial Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) program, she adds.



A motion by Councilor Judy Stenhouse to receive the request for information was turned down by council.



“We promised we would cut back on spending,” Stenhouse says.



“We approved paving tonight, we have to fix a roof on an arena and more roads to pave.



“I suggest we put it off for a year.”



Then the treasurer responded that funding has been allocated.



The new signs will not allow for other signs to be added, Martinson says.