New fire-rescue truck arrives at Grouard

A new 2018 Ford F550 fire-rescue truck arrived in May for the Big Lakes County Fire Services fire district in Grouard.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new fire-rescue truck for Big Lakes County Fire Services fire district in Grouard will enhance resources.



A 2018 Ford F550 truck valued at $295,000 arrived in May, fire chief John McDermott says.



“Firefighters have been trained on the use of the fire apparatus and continue to train on the truck including its uses, capabilities and operational uses.” he says.



“It’s really two units in one.”



The custom-built 4-wheel driver truck features a water tank to hold 400 gallons, a fire pump and tool storage.



“The fire truck was built as a multi-use tool,” McDermott says.



“Its functions provide support on both wildland fire events and to provide light rescue services at motor vehicle collisions on Highway 750 and county roads.”



In certain situations, it may also provide defensive firefighting resources on structure fires in the Grouard fire district.



“The vehicle is able to safely address traditional structural firefighting operations not only in both urban and rural settings, but wildland-urban fires where many of our county residents live in forested areas,” McDer- mott says.



Grouard fire district has the highest level of wildland incidents requiring response.



Over the last three years, the Grouard team responded to an average of six wildfire calls per year, more than Kinuso with five.



He says the unit for Grouard is identical to a new fire rescue truck that arrived in June 2018 at Joussard.