New committee to discuss issues with Smoky River

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council is adding to its workload after agreeing to form a new committee.



But only slightly.



The M.D. of Smoky River – Big Lakes County Inter-municipal Committee is being formed under the Inter-municipal Collaboration Framework and Inter-municipal Development Plan.



Council agreed at its July 24 meeting to appoint North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews and South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart to the committee.



In making the motion, Stewart said the appointments made sense as the two reps represent wards that have boundaries with the M.D. of Smoky River.



The committee will meet on an as-needed basis, estimated to be once every five years. Two members of each council and one administration will serve.



A report to council states items to be discussed could include: long-term growth plans; inter-municipal and regional transportation issues; prompt circulation of major land use, subdivision and development proposals in either municipality; and the discussion of multi-jurisdictional issues in lieu of a regional planning system.



Mutual aid agreements and/or cost sharing agreements will also be discussed by the committee, which will report back to its respective council.