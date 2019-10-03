New college campus in HP progresses

Crews work on the main concretefloor at the new Northern Lakes College campus in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Work to build a new Northern Lakes College campus in High Prairie moves forward one year after ground was broken.



“Construction continues to progress on schedule and on budget,” says Paul Chaulk, NLC senior director of facilities.



“Our goal is to occupy the building by the fall of 2020.”



Almost 13 per cent of the project is complete, he notes.



The shape of the building will start to take shape in the coming weeks.



“The glulam wooden framework is set to start at the end of October,” Chaulk says.



College and government officials took part in the sod-turning ceremony Sept. 24, 2018 on site on Highway 2 on the east side of town.



Funding of $21.6 million was announced March 27, 2017 by the NDP government.



Crews plan to complete pouring the final slab on the southern part of the building footprint by mid-October, he says.



“We will continue work to add the glulam and start wood framing and sheathing to the end of 2019,” Chaulk says.



“Once the building is enclosed in winter 2020, interior work will begin.”



Project contractor Clark Builders is busy on the site and excited about the next stages of work.



Crews will also start to construct the parking lot on Oct. 7,Supt. Patrick Corrigan says. He expects the parking lot to be complete with asphalt by the end of October.



The college will combine its health services site downtown, academic campus and the trades training center at Tolko OSB plant west of town into one consolidated campus.