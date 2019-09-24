New air test station installed on Woodland Cree First Nation

Woodland Cree First Nation’s request has been complied with. An air monitoring station now exists on the reserve at Cadotte Lake. Photo courtesy of the Peace River Area Monitoring Program.

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

A new air monitoring station has been installed on the Woodland Cree First Nation by the Peace River Area Monitoring Program [PRAMP].



Air monitoring in the Peace River area started in 2010 with a focus on hydrocarbon odours and emissions.



PRAMP elected a new board of directors at their recent annual general meeting on Sept. 17 at the Sawridge Inn with guest speaker Peace River MLA Dan Williams.



“PRAMP is a good committee to be in as the committee has oil and gas reps, First Nations, Peace River members, myself included, Northern Sunrise County, the Boreal Research Institute, [and] Alberta Health Services, all working together,” says recently-elected PRAMP director Elvis Thomas.



“Air quality monitoring is a good thing to have in the Peace Region. We, the Woodland Cree First Nation, have been asking to get an air monitoring station for the past few years in our area.”



On Sept. 18 PRAMP held an open house at Mamowintowin Hall in Cadotte Lake with tours of the new air monitoring station. PRAMP also gave out local honey because clean air means healthy bees.



“It means a lot to the community regarding the air quality in our area, especially when fire season hits. It was a bad year for forest fires,” Thomas says.



Thomas says the new station brings the total air monitoring stations up to five, with one in Reno, as well as the 842 station in the St. Isidore area, the 986 station, the PRC station and the new Air Quality Health Index station in Woodland Cree First Nation.



“It’s good to know what the air quality is here on our reserve, as health issues have increased the past few years such as asthma and a high rise in cancer,” Thomas says.



“Now we can also monitor the air quality when there are forest fires.”