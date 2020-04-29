Murder suspect reserves plea

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man from Whitefish River First Nation charged with attempted murder has made his first court appearance.



Dion Roy Mitchell, 27, appeared in High Prairie provincial court April 20 and reserved plea. He will return to court April 27.



Mitchell was charged after High Prairie RCMP responded to a report that someone discharged a firearm at a person operating a grader April 2 at Whitefish River, says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, RCMP media relations officer, Western Alberta District.



Some charges Mitchell is facing are two counts of aggravated assault, attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, mischief under $5,000, pointing a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.