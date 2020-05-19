MP Viersen wants input

Suggestions wanted to improve rural Internet

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It is one of the most important – if not the most important – needs of rural business.



And Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen wants to hear from constituents.



The issue is rural Internet service access, a needed tool for business as it moves forward.



“I hear regularly from residents who know all too well the challenges to access suitable Internet in rural communities.



It is an issue that has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, as more and more kids are completing schoolwork online and adults are working remotely,” MP Viersen says.



“It’s an issue that [Prime Minster] Justin Trudeau promised to address, but so far, there has been little progress.”



Five years ago, the CRTC designated broadband Internet an essential service. However, too many Canadians in rural and remote regions still to not have consistent Internet access.



“I urge residents and businesses to get in touch with my office regarding our rural Internet access consultations.



This is a chance for those of you who have been living with this issue to have your voices heard,” Viersen says.



E-mail Viersen at arnold.viersen.a2@parl.gc.ca of phone [613] 996-1783.